Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Critical Analysis

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 22.34% 12.74% 10.20% Datasea -49.62% -1,115.69% -249.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Veeva Systems and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veeva Systems and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64 Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus price target of $228.27, suggesting a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Datasea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.49 billion 12.14 $525.71 million $3.39 55.12 Datasea $26.44 million 0.29 -$9.48 million ($5.57) -0.39

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Datasea on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

