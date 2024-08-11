Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.37. 3,422,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,786,372. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 4,831.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.