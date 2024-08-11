Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $14,280.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.42 or 0.00565595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00101667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00249476 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,019,447 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

