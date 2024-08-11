VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
