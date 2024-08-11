Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 300.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

