Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 2,152,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 318,454 shares of company stock worth $3,907,102.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vestis by 857.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 194,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vestis by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vestis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vestis by 98.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vestis by 29.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

