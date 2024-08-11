Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vestis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE VSTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 54,468 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,291.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 318,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,102 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

