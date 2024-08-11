Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Viad has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of -85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viad by 63.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

