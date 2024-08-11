Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.70 million.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

VIAV stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

