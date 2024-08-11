Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE VGI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
