Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
VGI stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
