Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 76,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,124. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $36.93.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.