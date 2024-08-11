Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 76,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,124. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $36.93.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
