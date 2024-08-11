Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

VSTO stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

