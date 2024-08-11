Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.98. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $387,824.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $387,824.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,321 shares of company stock worth $7,850,743. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

