Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,010.56 in Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 43,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volcon alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06.

Volcon Trading Down 2.3 %

VLCN stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Volcon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14,598.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.