Voya Financial’s (VOYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 789,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

