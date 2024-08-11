W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 2.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

GWW traded up $7.07 on Friday, reaching $979.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $928.06 and its 200 day moving average is $948.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

