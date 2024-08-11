Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

