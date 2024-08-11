Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

