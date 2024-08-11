Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE UMH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

