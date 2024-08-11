Wedbush Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $60.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.61.

JACK stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,386. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

