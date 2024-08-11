Wedbush Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $52.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

TPX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 1,071,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,319. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

