Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

PZZA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. Papa Johns International has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

