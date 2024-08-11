Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $130.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

