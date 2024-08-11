William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kenvue in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kenvue’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kenvue’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1,748.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 186,271 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.