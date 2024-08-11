William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.10.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.71. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.