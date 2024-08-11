Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wix.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. The stock had a trading volume of 329,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,127. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.56.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

