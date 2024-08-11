Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 27.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

