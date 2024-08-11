World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $125.60 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00035188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000093 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.