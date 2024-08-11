Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $828.52 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $523.42 or 0.00864786 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $828.52 million and $99.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

