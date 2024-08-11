Wrapped Matic Trading Up 7.1% This Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 134,002,779 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 132,562,696.86036347. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.4302873 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3348 active market(s) with $13,150,388.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

