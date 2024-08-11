Xai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.39 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Xai has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $115.03 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,232,634,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,702,013 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,232,424,933.483198 with 546,492,305.0463728 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.23190171 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $26,511,794.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

