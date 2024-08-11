Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 399,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

