XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

