XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) vs. Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Critical Contrast

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earlyworks and XTI Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.03 -$2.81 million N/A N/A XTI Aerospace $4.78 million 0.83 -$45.95 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Earlyworks and XTI Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Earlyworks beats XTI Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

