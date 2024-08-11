YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

YETI stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

