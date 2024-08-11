Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

