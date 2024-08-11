Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

