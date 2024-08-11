Zai Lab’s (ZLAB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.97.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,880.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $38,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.