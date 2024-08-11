ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $598,509.87 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

