Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,242. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.