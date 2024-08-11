Zentry (ZENT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.34 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $87.10 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,481,622,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,791,293,280 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,481,622,842.81472 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01664086 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,054,335.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

