1,453 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,793. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

