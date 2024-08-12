187,435 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Acquired by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF accounts for 6.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 23.43% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JUNW. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. 68,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,838. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

