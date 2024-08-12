6,930 Shares in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Bought by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,425,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,499,000.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HODL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.