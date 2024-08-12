8,995 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.