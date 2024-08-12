AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.39. 1,794,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

