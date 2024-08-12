AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.40

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 657067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Separately, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.9 %
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
