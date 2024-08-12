ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $8,561.27 and $2.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,891.82 or 0.97835569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000008 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

