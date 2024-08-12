Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Monday. 489,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,237. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.