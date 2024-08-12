Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Monday. 489,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,237. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.